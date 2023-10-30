Truist Financial Corp Sells 18,182 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,182 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 13.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.2% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $561,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:KOF opened at $75.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.