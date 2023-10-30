Truist Financial Corp Sells 214 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 104.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $143,608.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $93.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.59. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $112.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $413.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

