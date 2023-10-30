Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,249 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 44,420 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after buying an additional 416,547 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,653,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.49.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

