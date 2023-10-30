Truist Financial Corp Sells 480 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 70,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CGNX. Citigroup began coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Cognex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $34.64 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.