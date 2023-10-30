Truist Financial Corp Sells 903 Shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDG. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,055,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $216,000.

Get American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $59.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. The company has a market cap of $156.56 million, a PE ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.30.

About American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.