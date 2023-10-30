Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 189,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJN opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

