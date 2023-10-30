Truist Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Performance

CVCO opened at $251.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.11. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.23. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $318.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $475.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cavco Industries

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.