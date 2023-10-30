Truist Financial Corp Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,920,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $424,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 175,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 106,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 9,368 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 76,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,164,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 3.6 %

JPM stock opened at $135.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average of $144.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

