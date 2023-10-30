Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,034 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $30.47 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

