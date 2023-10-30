Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 10,946 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after buying an additional 1,499,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.89. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

