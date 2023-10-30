Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 314 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 543,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,442,000 after buying an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 2.2 %

QDEL stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

