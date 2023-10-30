Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,406 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,928,000 after buying an additional 543,372 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NCR Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:NCR opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.65. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 25.41%. NCR’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

NCR Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.