Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,436 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PROG by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

NYSE:PRG opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

