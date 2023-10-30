Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 897 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Range Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 348,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,220,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 949,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $34.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

