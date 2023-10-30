Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,378 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLX opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.58. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

DLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

