Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 67,844 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

