Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 79,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $145.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.94. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.