Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $51,624.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,938.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

