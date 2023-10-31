2,113 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 88.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.13 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.20 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average of $213.06.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,239 shares of company stock worth $663,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

