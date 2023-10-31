27,700 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.