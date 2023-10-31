3,300 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

AEIS stock opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $103,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,334.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

