8,100 Shares in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 165,312 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRZE opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.99. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $739,778.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 15,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $739,778.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 133,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,437 shares of company stock worth $9,130,346. 26.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRZE. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Braze from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

