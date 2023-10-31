Advisory Services & Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.5% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

