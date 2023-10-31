AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Has $180.31 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33,722 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $180,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

