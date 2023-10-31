All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $337.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.31. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

