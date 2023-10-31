Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.0 %

SWKS opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

