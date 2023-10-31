Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,561,524 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $531,761,000. Microsoft makes up about 8.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 73,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 67,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,355,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $337.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.31. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

