Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Shell Asset Management Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

