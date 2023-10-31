Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 41,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 30,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142,142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 304,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

