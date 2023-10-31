Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

