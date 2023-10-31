Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.7% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

