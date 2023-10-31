American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 0.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in American States Water by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in American States Water by 6.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American States Water Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.42. American States Water has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $100.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 20.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $84,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,424.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.