Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Amplitude worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Amplitude by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $39,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,488.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.33. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $67.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

