Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lessened by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.31. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,697,609. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

