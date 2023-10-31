Aspen Investment Management Inc Acquires 3,891 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after buying an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,674,088 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

