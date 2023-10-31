Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $5.33 Billion Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,868,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226,514 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.40% of Amazon.com worth $5,327,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 113,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day moving average of $126.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

