Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

