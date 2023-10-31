BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 59.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $154,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

