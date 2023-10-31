Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.6% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $25.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.54%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704 over the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.