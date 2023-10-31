Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,819 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

BDN stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $651.40 million, a PE ratio of -54.07 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

