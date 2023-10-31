Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,392 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,125 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,392 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 39.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $326.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.34.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

