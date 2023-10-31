Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $540,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 172,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

