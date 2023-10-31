Cresta Advisors Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cresta Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cresta Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

