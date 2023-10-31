Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth about $1,622,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 127,804.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,777,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,778,000 after buying an additional 1,776,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. B. Riley cut Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chico’s FAS

(Free Report)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.