Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $52,090,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after buying an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $17,099,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Bilibili by 3,330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 744,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 722,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.60 to $17.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

