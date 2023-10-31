Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,235 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FULT opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Fulton Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

