Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 262,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Shares of VNO opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.45. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

