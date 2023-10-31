Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $201,000 in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,116 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 113.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 31.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of IBOC stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on International Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About International Bancshares
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
