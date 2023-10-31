Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $48,000 in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,065,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 9.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,022,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 171,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,659,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.71.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $275.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Consolidated Communications Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

