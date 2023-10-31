Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,052,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,728,000 after acquiring an additional 210,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,238,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 319,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Associated Banc
Associated Banc Stock Up 0.7 %
ASB stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Associated Banc Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Associated Banc
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.