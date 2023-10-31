Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after purchasing an additional 328,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,052,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,728,000 after acquiring an additional 210,115 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,238,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 319,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

ASB stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

